A pandemic parting of the ways: Divorces are up

MASON CITY, Iowa - Many marriages are having trouble making it through the pandemic. The website legaltemplates.net says demand for divorce paperwork is up by 35%. An attorney in Mason City says he's noticed the same thing.

"At first I didn't want to acknowledge that I thought that maybe my divorce cases were going up in numbers. After a while, I couldn't ignore it anymore. I would definitely say it's been up 30 to 35 percent," said attorney Richard Piscopo.

Besides COVID-related financial problems, Piscopo says family dynamics have changed.

"People are holed up in their homes with each other and they're not used to that. Not only with themselves but also with the kids and everyone trying to get along," he said.

Counseling and communicating with your partner could help keep you out of the courtroom. Piscopo thinks divorce should never be a rash decision.

"A lot of times people are very upset because something happened the night before and they want to get divorced and I tell them I'll talk to them in a couple of days, think about it, cool off, get a more rational head."

Jacob Anderson from Mason City finds it said folks are splitting up because of the pandemic. He also thinks people should wait it out because better days are just ahead.

"Everyone just hang in there and remain tough. Just know that there is a vaccine coming because they can't ignore that and once when it happens, hopefully everything will get better."

Divorce will also be hard on the pocketbook. It could cost just a few hundred dollars for a simple filing to over $10,000 for a complicated divorce involving custody and splitting assets.