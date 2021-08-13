A one stop shop for back to school supplies

MASON CITY, Iowa - The first day of school is right around the corner, and you may be checking what you need off your list. But for some families in financial straits, getting necessary supplies like notebooks, folders, backpack and clothing can be stressful.

Kaylee Ciavarelli notes that it can be an annual dilemma.

"The clothes, the shoes, the school supplies, all at once for one kid is a lot, let alone four kids or for single parent homes."

Having been in this situation before, she's paying it forward, volunteering at Thursday's Back to School Block Party. She acknowledges the amount of support each year that helps take the guesswork out of making sure kids are prepared for the school year.

"This takes away a lot of stress for parents that need a little help.

"We want them to have the fresh start, going to school feeling good, feeling confident about this year."

According to a survey from Deloitte, consumers are projected to spend 16% more than last year on school supplies. The National Retail Federation cites supply chain disruptions and port congestion are behind the increase. To alleviate that increase, KIMT and our Giving Your Best partner Diamond Jo Casino teamed up with the Salvation Army, the United Way of North Central Iowa and other community organizations on providing students with a backpack full of supplies, shoes and other essential items for the upcoming school year. About 500 backpacks were distributed in just under two hours.

Major Geffory Crowell has been hearing from kids and parents who are eager to return to some sense of a normal school year, and the struggle for paying for supplies.

"Usually, there's a giant section full to the ceiling. This year, there's been a shortage, and prices are up. There's probably going to be more children in need."

Even when the pandemic eventually passes, Crowell hopes this type of large community/organization setup will be utilized in future years.

"People are excited. I think this is going to be a big event, and hopefully, it can be annual."

The Salvation Army will have a second supply pickup day next Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. at the Salvation Army's office across from Menards.