Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

A once in a lifetime flight in a restored B-17 bomber

The Experimental Aircraft Association is offering flights in their B-17, nicknamed "Aluminum Overcast."

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 10:30 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

Photo Gallery 1 Images

MASON CITY, Iowa - Rain and severe weather could not keep a good airplane on the tarmac.  Just before 4 p.m., the weather cleared up and the pilots said it was safe to hit the skies.  Everyone began to board the B-17.

"Eventually, this airplane will be much to valuable to even touch.  It will be in a museum and you won't even get to get up antd touch it.  Now, you still can come out and fly it," said Rex Gray, one of the pilots of 'Aluminum Overcast', one of the few remaining airworth B-17 bombers left.  It was built in May of 1945, too late to see combat.  Gray is humbled by the opportunity to get to fly this classic.

"It's kind of an honor and a privilege because of what this airplane has meant to our country and the people that have actually flew it.  The young teenagers that flew it during the war."

When the 4 radial engines start up, it gets noisy real quick.  There is no insulation or soundproofing inside the fusillage.  It is not like flying on a modern airliner.  You can hear the brakes squeak and see the control cables that move the rudder.  Even a drop or two of rain will seep through the aluminum panels.  It's hard to imagine what conditions would have been like during a combat mission.

"Even now, after all these years, it's kind of a ghostly feeling walking through the airplane and imagining being 19 or 18 and standing there scared to death on your 24th mission."

Karolyn Halverson and her family were anticipating the flight, she said, "It's going to be exciting.  It's the first time I've ever been in anything like this before.  So, we're looking forward to it."

'Aluminum Overcast' has many of the original features of a B-17 bomber, like the .50 caliber machine guns and a bomb bay loaded with (dummy) ordinance.  During the flight, the most impressive views are from the bombardier's position in the nose of the plane and the gunner's turret on top.  It is hard not to be awed by the experience.

"It was fabulous.  It was just unbelievable for us to be able to ride in this airplane for pleasure and just think about how the army guys were in here fighting a war," said Halverson.

The B-17 rides are available at the Mason City Municipal Airport until June 30th.  You can book a ride through the Experimental Aircraft Association's website at https://www.eaa.org/shop/Flights/B17.aspx

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Heat and humidity is back this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Baller Basics Camp improves fundamentals

Image

Waldorf's Jerome announces retirement

Image

Stand down for veterans

Image

Improvements coming to part of Highway 52

Image

World War II Bomber flights

Image

Trucking company coming to town

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Free rides to VA for Veterans

Image

Protect your eyes

Image

No backpacks at theater

Community Events