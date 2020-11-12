A north Iowa teacher died just days after testing positive for COVID-19

BELMOND, Iowa - The Belmond-Klemme Community School district is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher.

Jason Englert's family says he tested positive for coronavirus three days before he died.

KCCI's Laura Terrell spoke with the superintendent about the teacher's lasting impact.

"Jason was always such a pleasure to have because he had such a positive attitude, a lot of energy and the rapport with he had with students was remarkable," superintendent Dan Frazier said.

The 38-year-old was found dead inside his home on November 8.

The family tells KCCI he tested positive for coronavirus just 3 days before.

Wright County has been hit hard with the virus. That's why the Belmond Klemme school district did a mass testing last week.

The Englert family says that's how he learned he was positive and eventually started to develop a slight headache.