A new store entirely dedicated to CBD products just opened in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – If you’re looking for it, it’s everywhere. That’s cannabidiol, or CBD, that is.

What is it? CBD is a chemical that comes from cannabis. But unlike THC, it doesn’t give you the effect of feeling ‘high.’

From vape shops to grocery stores, you can find the chemical in oils, brownies, and even soap.

People use for medical reasons, using it to treat chronic pain, anxiety, or depression.

“I used it in the store and in a minute or two I noticed a difference…relief of pain,” Renae Cooley of Rochester said.

Dewayne Johnson in Rochester started using CBD products instead of his prescriptions over a year ago.

“I've got really bad chronic anxiety, I've got chronic back pain,” he said. “The first time I ever used it, I was very skeptical. I didn't think it was going to work. And then probably about 10 to 15 minutes it later it worked. It calmed me down. I was having a really bad panic attack.”

CBD’s popularity and acceptance are growing. A new store entirely dedicated to CBD products opened this month in Rochester. Chad Christianson owns the store called CBD Hemp Dropz.

“Watching what it did for my wife's pain, and my daughter's issues, I thought there's something here. And that's what started our journey with CBD,” Christianson said.

The store sells CBD in a solution that dissolves in water, gummies, vapor, and lollipops.

“We're here to help people. If they want to come in and ask questions or tell us what they have going on, we will help them get started. There's a lot of confusion out there,” he said.

Confusion is right. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not fully approve or regulate CBD but it has given its approval of the chemical in a prescription medicine that helps with epilepsy.

According to a recent article by The Mayo Clinic, CBD can have minor side effects like fatigue or it can interact with other medications like blood thinners.

Christian also adds not all CBD is created equal.

“If you get online it doesn't take long to find...you know, there are a lot of shady characters out there, a lot of shady companies out there,” he said. “CBD is a really hot topic right now, and so anytime there's a hot topic people rush in in a money grabbing format.”

According to that Mayo Clinic article, in a recent study 84 CBD products were purchased online. Of the 84 products, more than a quarter of them contained less CBD than advertised. It also found THC was in 18 of the purchased products.

Christianson said it’s important to ask questions and research the company you’re buying from before making the purchase.

He offers information and free samples at his store on 37th Street in Rochester, so people can try it before they buy it. He simply wants people to know what CBD could do for them.

“It's not marijuana, it is medicine, it's here to help, there's no high...there's a lot of people out there that this stuff can help,” he said.

The article from Mayo Clinic suggests people discuss with a doctor before trying any CBD product.