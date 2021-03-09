A new rivalry is born as North Iowa Bulls move up to NAHL

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Next season, the North Iowa Bulls will officially be a part of the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

“We’ve always wanted to bring the highest level of hockey available to Mason City,” said Austin Draude, Director of Media.

When one chapter ends, a new one begins. For the North Iowa Bulls, its Tier 3 days are almost over but a new and exciting brand of hockey will remain in River City. Draude says fans can expect to see more speed, skills and even better talent.

“We’ve sent nine alumni to Division I schools over the last nine years. The average NAHL team will send almost that many to Division I schools every single year.”

Among those teams is the Austin Bruins. 11 Bruins who played at least part of the 2019-20 season went on to play at the DI level. Nine Bruins’ alumni have gone on to land spots on NHL rosters. Draude anticipates Austin/North Iowa becoming a huge rivalry, much like the current one with the Rochester Grizzlies.

“They’ve got a great fanbase – great organization up there. We’ve got a great organization and great fanbase down here on this side of the border. Obviously, the road trips will be super easy so I think the rivalry, especially being in the central division with them, it’ll take off right away.”

Add a packed Mason City Arena into the mix and this new, electrifying rivalry will create memories that will last a lifetime.

“It (the arena) compares extremely well with other facilities that we will play in on the road in the North American Hockey League,” Draude said. “Between our spot in the league footprint, the facility we have, the fanbase and the crowds that we offer – I think this will be a great fit for North Iowa and the NAHL.”

Draude expects season tickets will become available later this week. Other details regarding team operations will become available following the current NA3HL season.