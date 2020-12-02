A new look for Winnebago Industries

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Winnebago Industries is getting a fresh face.

The company says it is introducing a “refreshed corporate enterprise brand” for use across its product lines.

“As our business has evolved, we’ve become a company of many brands, but we’ve always stayed true to our roots – our core company values and foundational strengths,” says Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries President and CEO. “Leading with a refreshed, focused corporate enterprise brand demonstrates that, collectively, Winnebago Industries is stronger than the sum of its parts or products and committed as an enterprise to enabling extraordinary outdoor experiences to a widening range of consumers. We believe every product and brand will benefit from that core strength.”

Winnebago says its new visual identity system, wordmark and tagline - “Be Great, Outdoors” - will debut Wednesday on a new website.

“We are thrilled to be introducing a refreshed corporate enterprise brand at a time when people are increasingly turning to the outdoors to pursue extraordinary experiences with family and friends,” says Happe. “We expect our refreshed enterprise brand to galvanize our business across our product brands. It’s much more than a new look. I believe our corporate enterprise brand identity will inspire and unite us around a common spirit of delivering extraordinary experiences to everyone we serve.”