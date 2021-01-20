A new administration could impact your investments

KIMT NEWS 3 - A new President is making his home at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. A change in power means a change in policy.

Some of us with IRAs have seen exponential gains since November 3rd and wonder how new policies will impact our investments.

Sara Carlsson with Edward Jones said investors should be paying attention to policies set up by a new administration.

Not only that, corporate earnings should be watched by investors, which Carlsson thinks could start to rise in the second half of the year.

She thinks industrial and energy companies might benefit from the Biden administration. Technology will be another key industry to watch, with the pandemic continuing and people still working from home.

Another worry for investors could be rising taxes, but Carlsson says even that isn't a sure thing.

"We aren't expecting large, sweeping changes because although there is a Democratic majority, it's a slim one and so it's really tough to make changes without a supermajority, which Democrats don't have at this time," said Carlsson.

Carlsson also says with so much political division and the pandemic still raging on, investors can find some good opportunities out there to take advantage of.