A new CDC report shows decrease in life expectancy

An group in southeastern Minnesota is saving lives in local communities.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 8:12 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 8:12 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- In 2017, there were more than 2.8 million deaths in America, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It was the most deaths in a single year since the start of the century.
The CDC is also reporting that life expectancy is down. Now, US residents are expected to live just over 78 years old.
Most of the deaths can be attributed to old age, but there was an increase in younger age group deaths from suicide and drug overdose.
“We see an increase here,” said Heidi Smith.
She’s the director of Bereavement Services at Seasons Hospice.
She tells KIMT that they’ve seen such an increase they started their “Survivors of Suicide” group.
There’s Two groups offered, one for adults and one for teens who have lost someone close to them through suicide.
They meet every third Wednesday of each month.
“There is an option…we come together to erase the stigma of suicide,” she said.
Click here, to see options at Seasons Hospice.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

