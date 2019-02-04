A mile of mac and cheese was only the beginning

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The annual Mile of Mac and Cheese challenge exceeded all expectations.

Channel One Regional Food Bank asked the community to donate a mile, or about 9,000 boxes, of macaroni and cheese on January 26 and 27 as part of Rochester Winterfest 2019. The foodshelf ultimately received 18,742 boxes.

“The compassion of this community is amazing!” says Barb Schramm, Community Engagement Coordinator with Channel One. “Channel One is so grateful for this community’s support of Channel One’s work helping our neighbors who face food insecurity and hunger.”

Shoppers at all four Rochester Hy-Vee locations donated the record-breaking amount of macaroni and cheese.