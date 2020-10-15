A memorial service for young lives gone too soon

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's an unimaginable tragedy, losing a child during pregnancy or even as an infant. October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month.

On Thursday evening, there was a memorial to remember those children gone too soon.

For the past 13 years, MercyOne North Iowa has been holding the memorial as a way for parents to work through their feelings and heal from a tragedy like this.

Poems and prayers can be comforting to those processing the loss of a young life. Families shared their stories and how they are dealing with the loss.

Linda Latham, nursing director for womens' and childrens' services says even with modern medical technology, it is still very common to lose a child during pregnancy.

"10 to 20% of all pregnancies end in miscarriage and then 1 pregnancy in 100 at 20 weeks or greater result in a stillbirth," said Latham.

Even after pregnancy, sudden infant death syndrome or SIDS can claim the lives of nearly 3,500 children each year.

After the memorial, there was a prayer service at Lullaby Lane in the Elmwood Cemetary.