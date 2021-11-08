Clear

'A mass loss of control:' Answers sought after 8 die at Houston concert

Authorities in Houston have released the names of eight concertgoers who died last week at a music festival headlined by rapper Travis Scott.

Posted: Nov 8, 2021 6:50 PM
Posted By: By JUAN A. LOZANO and JAMIE STENGLE Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — When rapper Travis Scott's sold-out concert in Houston became a deadly scene of panic and danger in the surging crowd, Edgar Acosta began worrying about his son, who wasn't answering his phone.

He called hospitals and police, who told him his son was not on the list of victims from the Astroworld festival. They were wrong: Axel Acosta Avila, 21, was among the eight people who died Friday night at the outdoor festival that was attended by some 50,000 people and is now the focus of a criminal investigation.

On Monday, authorities released the names of the dead as they continued looking into what went wrong when a crush of fans pressed forward after Scott took the stage. Houston's police chief said Monday he had met with Scott before the rapper's performance on Friday about safety concerns but did not elaborate about what, specifically, concerned him.

“They told me, Mr. Acosta, your son is not on the list so you don’t have to worry about anything. He's not on the list of dead people or injured people” said Edgar Acosta, whose family is among those suing organizers of the festival.

“I told them, ’Well, he didn’t spend then night at his hotel, so I’m worried about him.'”

Houston police and fire department investigators have said they would review video taken by concert promoter Live Nation, as well as dozens of clips from people at the show that were widely shared on social media. Investigators also planned to speak with Live Nation representatives, Scott and concertgoers.

Live Nation said in a statement Monday that it has provided authorities with all footage from surveillance cameras at the festival, and that it had paused removing equipment at the request of investigators who were walking the grounds. The promoter said full refunds would be offered to all attendees.

Scott, who founded the Astroworld festival, said he would cover funeral costs for the victims. The dead were between the ages of 14 and 27 and were from Texas, Illinois and Washington, according to Harris County authorities. They included high schoolers, an aspiring Border Patrol agent and a computer science student.

Over 300 people were treated at a field hospital on site and at least 13 others were hospitalized. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said his meeting with Scott before the show included the rapper's head of a security. But Finner did not go into detail about their conversation in a statement released by the police department.

“I asked Travis Scott and his team to work with HPD for all events over the weekend and to be mindful of his team’s social media messaging on any scheduled events,” Finner said. “The meeting was brief and respectful, and a chance for me to share my public safety concerns as Chief of Police.”

Investigators were also interviewing witnesses and planned to examine the design of safety barriers and the use of crowd control at the event.

“It’s not the crowd’s fault at all, because there was no way you could even move, it was just like a mass loss of control,” said 19-year-old festivalgoer Ben Castro. He returned to the venue Monday to leave flowers at a makeshift memorial that included notes, T-shirts and candles. He said he didn’t know anyone had died until the next day.

Medical examiners have still not released the causes of death, which could take several weeks, said Michele Arnold, a spokeswoman for the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Contemporary Services Corp., headquartered in Los Angeles, was responsible for security staff at the festival, according to county records in Texas. The company describes itself online as being “recognized worldwide as the pioneer, expert and only employee owned company in the crowd management field.” Company representatives have not responded to emails and phone messages seeking comment.

Astroworld’s organizers had laid out security and emergency medical response protocols in festival plans filed with Harris County. A 56-page operations plan, obtained by AP, states “the potential for multiple alcohol/drug related incidents, possible evacuation needs, and the ever-present threat of a mass casualty situation are identified as key concerns.”

The plan instructs staff to “notify Event Control of a suspected deceased victim utilizing the code ‘Smurf’.” It goes on to say, “never use the term ‘dead’ or ‘deceased’ over the radio.” It’s not clear whether the protocol was followed.

None of the people listed in charge of managing Astroworld’s security and operations have responded to requests for comment.

There is a long history of similar catastrophes at concerts, as well as sporting and religious events. In 1979, 11 people were killed as thousands of fans tried to get into Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum to see a concert by The Who. Other crowd catastrophes include the deaths of 97 people at a soccer match in Hillsborough Stadium in 1989 in Sheffield, England, and numerous disasters connected with the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 815008

Reported Deaths: 8952
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1610641964
Ramsey664391003
Dakota60004550
Anoka56920531
Washington35500341
Stearns30110260
St. Louis25466371
Wright22740181
Scott22716163
Olmsted19396123
Sherburne16453117
Carver1446659
Clay10900100
Rice10398134
Crow Wing10203117
Blue Earth1019763
Kandiyohi8918102
Chisago886165
Otter Tail8743110
Benton7972115
Beltrami719784
Douglas682895
Mower682245
Goodhue669388
Itasca668590
Winona641855
McLeod638176
Steele618228
Isanti613275
Morrison607072
Becker572668
Polk547882
Freeborn512542
Nobles501153
Lyon483956
Carlton477268
Nicollet461157
Cass453547
Mille Lacs453568
Pine452336
Todd438438
Brown435552
Le Sueur405733
Meeker382755
Martin350841
Waseca342431
Wabasha32858
Hubbard314146
Dodge293110
Roseau282229
Fillmore267914
Wadena265231
Redwood255844
Renville247051
Houston243917
Faribault232631
Sibley227313
Pennington225928
Cottonwood208829
Kanabec206430
Chippewa201240
Aitkin197146
Watonwan181815
Pope178010
Yellow Medicine169421
Rock164524
Jackson153315
Swift148819
Koochiching146120
Murray143511
Clearwater143118
Marshall140521
Pipestone139527
Stevens138711
Lake115724
Wilkin111415
Lac qui Parle108325
Mahnomen96512
Norman9539
Grant8659
Big Stone8615
Lincoln8275
Kittson64222
Red Lake62610
Unassigned568124
Traverse5635
Lake of the Woods4974
Cook2610

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 492080

Reported Deaths: 7004
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk76659754
Linn30234409
Scott25227282
Black Hawk20978364
Woodbury19737248
Johnson18437101
Dubuque16638236
Pottawattamie14839205
Dallas14503108
Story1317553
Warren7989100
Cerro Gordo7239117
Clinton7212104
Webster7085120
Des Moines6864100
Marshall652691
Muscatine6431117
Wapello6157139
Jasper591587
Sioux582677
Lee5745100
Marion526395
Buena Vista495547
Plymouth470988
Henry399751
Jones379661
Washington375459
Benton374257
Bremer366170
Boone365438
Carroll354853
Unassigned34510
Crawford344147
Mahaska340859
Dickinson306052
Buchanan290339
Clay286535
Jackson281546
Kossuth278374
Hardin274352
Tama270977
Delaware270150
Fayette268852
Page262330
Cedar256227
Wright253248
Hamilton244857
Winneshiek240439
Floyd235246
Clayton224758
Harrison223778
Madison223425
Poweshiek221442
Cass219659
Iowa215731
Butler215239
Jefferson208541
Mills207829
Cherokee199145
Lyon198742
Allamakee197954
Hancock194939
Winnebago194534
Appanoose191352
Calhoun190918
Shelby187241
Humboldt176228
Louisa172552
Grundy172437
Emmet171246
Mitchell170343
Union170338
Franklin168728
Chickasaw164518
Sac161826
Guthrie160134
Montgomery152542
Clarke148229
Palo Alto145032
Keokuk143837
Monroe137938
Howard134323
Ida121941
Greene120417
Davis118925
Lucas116624
Pocahontas114424
Monona113539
Worth11269
Adair107336
Osceola99717
Fremont90711
Van Buren86521
Decatur86413
Taylor84913
Wayne79024
Ringgold69929
Audubon69814
Adams5308
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Mason City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Some cooler air returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Yard signs to support veterans in Preston

Image

Rochester city council works to finalize 2022 budget

Image

Rochester native living abroad during the pandemic 4

Image

Vaccine clinics at Rochester Public Schools

Image

Medical Freedom Rally

Image

4 PM Weather 11/8/2021

Image

Sean's Weather 11/8

Image

Rochester welcomes back the winter farmer's market for another season

Image

Looking ahead to "Small Business Saturday"

Image

Rochester's winter farmers market starts

Community Events