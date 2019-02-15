A love that has lasted since the 50's

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Laureen and Robert Stelley met in 1955 and have been inseparable ever since.

They’re currently living in River Bend in Rochester where they shared their story with KIMT.

Laureen says their proudest accomplishment as a couple is the family they have raised together. 8 children, and 23 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her best advice for a successful and lasting relationship? “You just do what you have to and you obey and you love each other.