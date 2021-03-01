A lot more Minnesotans applied for a gun permit in 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The number of firearm carry permits issued skyrocketed in 2020.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 96,554 permits were issued in 2020, the most in a single year since the state’s Personal Protection Act was passed. The number of permits issued for the previous five years were:

2019 51,404

2018 66,053

2017 55,069

2016 71,156

2015 44,696

The BCA says county sheriffs reported there were 103 permits suspended, 36 revoked, 968 voided and 1,191 denied in 2020.

Gun permit holders committed 3,110 crimes in 2020. The BCA says that’s the highest numbers since the Personal Protection Act was passed but over half were DWI or other traffic offenses and another 30 percent were less serious offenses such as city ordinance violations and DNR hunting, fishing and recreational vehicle violations.

The total number of valid gun permits in Minnesota is 358,897. To view the BCA's annual report, click here.