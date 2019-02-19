MASON CITY, Iowa – The City Council got a look Tuesday night at what the inside of the new downtown multi-purpose arena might look like.
The images were created by Icon Architectural Group.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new arena was held on February 4.
Related Content
- A look into the future of downtown Mason City
- Children's museum coming to downtown Mason City
- Another snag in Mason City's downtown development
- Mason City teacher concerned about future of IPERS
- State okays $9 million for downtown Mason City development
- Crews respond to fire near downtown Mason City
- UPDATE: Crews respond to apartment fire in downtown Mason City
- Mason City gets financing commitment for downtown project
- Steam tunnel being removed from downtown Mason City alley
- Mason City vs. Mason City.... in the Big Dance!
Scroll for more content...