A look into the future of downtown Mason City

Images of new multi-purpose arena.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 9:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The City Council got a look Tuesday night at what the inside of the new downtown multi-purpose arena might look like.

The images were created by Icon Architectural Group.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new arena was held on February 4.

