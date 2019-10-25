A look inside the jury, and is a third trial coming for Alexander Weiss?

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Former Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede was part of the Jury who declared the second mistrial in the case of Alexander Weiss. Weiss is charged with 2nd degree murder for fatally shooting 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim following a car crash in January of 2018.

The first trial resulted in a mistrial after a unanimous decision could not be reached after more than a day of deliberation.

Brede says the jury worked tirelessly to come to a conclusion however everyone was set in their beliefs. He says they were sequestered in a hotel, and it was an experience he’ll never forget. Television remotes were taken from the room along with radios, and even bibles. Brede tells KIMT News 3 he and his fellow jurors took their duty to heart and did all they could, but in the end could not reach a unanimous decision.

Heidi Wilkins is a member of Rochester for Justice and while she believes Weiss is guilty, she just wants closure for the Rahim family.

She is pushing for a 3rd trial, and encourages the Rochester community to head to the Olmsted County Attorney’s office and ask for Mark Ostrem to file a third trial in the case of Alexander Weiss.