A look inside the blizzard in Freeborn County

All photos, courtesy of the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office.

Two trains got stuck on the tracks.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 4:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

Union Pacific train that got stuck in the snow on the east side of Freeborn.
A second train that was sent to assist the first train, also got stuck in the snow.
Delta Co 2/135 Infantry’s SUSV tracked vehicle.
Freeborn County Sheriff Office tracked ATV used for extreme travel / rescue missions.
A car fire from Twin Lakes.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – One of the worst blizzards in recent history kept law enforcement busy over the weekend.

Here are some photos from the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office on some of the situations they had to deal with.

We're tracking below average temps and more chances for snow through the week.
Community Events