A look back on the historic career of John Marshall's Matthew Hurt

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - Arguably the best player to ever come out of Southeastern Minnesota, Matthew Hurt has turned heads everywhere he's gone. A stellar career at John Marshall that has seen him shatter records and win countless awards, Hurt played his final game in a Rocket uniform last Thursday.

Today, I had the chance to speak with the senior about his final year at JM.

"You know its great, you know great coaches great teammates, I had a lot of fun I think my teammates did too," Hurt said. "We're really close off the court. I think that really mattered for our success on the court, I'm always going to remember this in my life."

A 2019 McDonald's All-American and Minnesota Gatorade National Player of the Year, the 6 foot, 8 inch forward averaged video game numbers this season. 37 points per game, 12.4 rebounds per game. His 3,550 points and 1,451 career rebounds are most in big school history. He said he's honored to have those awards.

"They mean a lot to me, there's so many great players in the State of Minnesota," Hurt said. "I think Minnesota is one of the most slept on states in the country."

Gyms were packed to watch the senior play. Even with the taunts from opposing fans and players, it only added fuel to the fire.

""I like that trash talk it just makes just want to play even better," Hurt said. "And I like that you know high school basketball is about so I enjoy all the road games all the fans chanting overrated and all that."

A five star recruit, Hurt is one of the most sought after prospects in the country, garnering scholarship offers from some of the nation's top basketball schools. Some of those coaches made their way to Rochester to see the five star recruit play in person.

"It's been fun you know seeing them at my game and then next day you're watching them on ESPN or something like that, I find that pretty cool," Hurt said.

His favorite moment however was sharing the floor with his older brother Michael, a forward at the University of Minnesota.

"My favorite moment, probably family's too because I think we had two years together, I think the chemistry we had on the court," Hurt said.