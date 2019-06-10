Clear

A look at the history of LGBTQ movement

We're taking a look at how much progress has been made towards equality since the Stonewall Riots in 1969

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 7:24 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-June is a time for celebration for the LGBTQ community.

This year's pride month marks 50 years since the Stonewall riots in New York City that sparked the gay rights movement.

Here in Rochester, pride fest will be a little later this year. We spoke to Rochester Pride Board Member Jennifer Winter about the September celebration.
She tells us they didn't want to compete with larger pride festivals, like the twin cities.
Also, the group is hopeful the later date will encourage more young people to get involved.

"The high schools and middle schools now have gay straight alliances and we wanted to be able to include them in the process," she said.

Rochester's pride event is set for September 28th at Mayo Park.

