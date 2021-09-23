A look at Mantorville's "Larger Than Life Art Exhibit"

Mantorville, Minn. - There's nothing minimalist about an art expo on display at Riverside Park.

The "Larger Than Life Art Exhibit" provides an opportunity to view the work of local photographers in full scale while taking in the historic charm of Mantorville.

Here's some information about participating artists:

Missy Lushinsky - A professional medical photographer employed at Mayo Clinic. She is a long-time resident of Mantorville, and her husband is a volunteer on the Mantorville Fire Dept.

Mike Hardwick - A professional photographer and resident of Mantorville, employed at Mayo Clinic. Hardwick has a musical connection as a musical artist and has played in numerous bands as well.

Mary Jo Rosin - Has a great interest in photography and is enjoyed at Wells Fargo. A resident of Mantorville and is interested in artistic creation of all kinds.

John Hazuka- Is Pro-Am photographer and resident of Kasson. Has created many creative images that are currently on display in his wife's restaurant, Country Pleasures Cafe in Kasson.

Denise Hiedt- A Pro-Am photographer, employed at Mayo Clinic. She works closely with the K-M Wrestling booster club. Her husband Jamie is the K-M Wrestling coach.

Brian Hindal- A professional photographer and long-time resident, employed at Mayo Clinic. He has a passion for photography and civically connecto to the community as Chair of the Mantorville EDA.

You can learn more about the exhibit, which runs through September, by following this link.