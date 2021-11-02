A look ahead to the packed 2022 election cycle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It won't be long before yard signs with the names of political candidates typed in bold letters start popping up across our area.

Races big and small are set to take place across Southeast Minnesota in 2022, with more of them than usual next election cycle.

In Rochester, three city council members will see their terms expire next year. Facing possible re-election are Ward 1's Patrick Keane, Ward 3's Nick Campion, and Ward 5's Shaun Palmer.

Council Member Palmer is the first of the three to make his candidacy official, telling KIMT he plans to run for re-election. Campion, meanwhile, says he has nothing to announce at this time, while Keane shares he's still weighing his options.

"I have enjoyed my work on Council and there are many initiatives I would hope to see through in the years to come," Keane said. "My plan is to make a decision at home with my wife about 2022 by or before March 2022."

Working hand-in-hand with the council, a Med City mayoral race is set to kick off next year. Asked about a possible run, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said in a statement, "I am not a fan of long election cycles, so I will not be making an announcement until 2022."

Should she enter the race, challenger Brad Trahan has already announced his candidacy.

Also up for grabs - The Minnesota Governor's Residence. DFL incumbent Governor Tim Walz is set for a showdown with the winner of a Republican gubernatorial primary pool that includes former state senate majority leader Paul Gazelka.

The winner could be working with a very different state legislature, as all seats in both chambers head to the ballot box. It's an election measure happening every ten years after a new census is conducted "to allow for the redistricting process," according to the Minnesota Legislature.

Another banner contest in 2022 - the race to represent Minnesota's first congressional district. Representative Jim Hagedorn has yet to announce a run for re-election, and a DFL challenger has yet to emerge.

The fate of three seats on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will also be in the hands of voters next year. Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden tells KIMT she intends to run for re-election, though that plan is subject to adjustment given redistricting.

Other local offices up for election in 2022 include three Rochester Public School Board seats, as well as Olmsted County Sheriff and Olmsted County Attorney.