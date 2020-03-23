Clear
A local organization is passing out food to those in need as the pandemic continues

One local organization is showing compassion to the unsheltered during these tough times.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 7:08 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Every other week, The Landing in Rochester hosts a Saturday supper for those in need.

Over the weekend, they passed out 50 slices of pizza, hot chocolate and apple cider as well as everyday items to individuals. co-founder, Holly Fifield, said resources for those who are homeless are diminishing on a daily basis as a lot of businesses are closed. She told KIMT caring for these individuals won't change after the pandemic is over. "People always, regardless of the situation, need to know that they're valued and need to know that people care," explained Fifield. "And that's what we want to do at The Landing. We want to give them a soft place to land, let them know that they are valued and they are loved and that we're here to support them and help them take positive steps forward."

The Landing is accepting monetary donations, non-perishable food items and warm clothing. If you would like to donate items, you can visit their website.

