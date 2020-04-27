A local family of nurses is collecting PPE for healthcare workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Masks 4 Minnesota is an organization started by sisters Emily and Hope, while also joined by their family.

They're collecting unused personal protective equipment, such as N95 or hand sewn masks, gowns and face shields, to help keep healthcare workers safe and able to continue working. Because Emily and Hope are both nurses themselves, they understand how important this equipment is to workers on the frontlines. These ladies have created partnerships with the Zumbro Valley Medical Society and Southeast Minnesota Disaster Health Coalition to make sure all healthcare workers have access to PPE. "We want to make sure that it's across the different areas and healthcare that they have access to protection," Emily explained. "We were mostly concerned with smaller organizations like nursing homes, home health agencies, hospice agencies, first responders - that sort of thing - who might not have access to the kind of supplies that a hospital would."

The sisters say people who work in construction and some painters are coming forward to donate extra supplies they have laying around. They said it's amazing to see how willing the community is to help out. When they first started this project, they didn't realize how many people wanted to come forward and show their support. "I'm glad that the communities are pulling together and able to donate the amount of stuff," Hope said. "We've definitely got a lot more than we thought we would. Hobbyists that do wood work and stuff have these N95 masks and are willing to donate to the cause."

If you have any personal protective equipment you would like to donate, you can reach out to the organization through its Facebook.