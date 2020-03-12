Clear

A local facility for older adults is doing their part to prevent the spread of coronavirus

A recent study on the coronavirus in China found that the death rate among those 80 and over is nearly 15%. Now, one local organization that sees older adults every day is doing their part to help prevent the spread.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 7:08 AM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 7:53 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 125 Live is already making those additional little steps to help prevent the spread of coronavirus happening there. The facility sees dozens of older adults every day and they do their best to stay on top of cleaning the facility. But now, staff is being extra cautious to make sure their equipment is sanitized several times a day and trying to minimize the spreading of germs in any way.

Ken Baerg, the operations director, said they're making sure they're following the guidelines and procedures set by the county and the city. "Going into what we've been doing especially in the last couple weeks, we're really strongly encouraging through flyers, through newsletters, encouraging additional hand washing, preventing spread of certain extra forms of spreading it through hands, hand touching, shaking hands," explained Baerg. "Just taking every little precaution we can that would be more important in the long run." 125 Live is encouraging their members to just stay home if they're not feeling well.

Moving forward with operations of the facility, Baerg said the safety of members will be their number one priority. "We're definitely going to make sure that we make the best choices possible for the safety of not only our members, but the guests and community of Rochester." As of now, 125 Live is operating as normal, but you can stay up to date if they make any changes on their Facebook page.

