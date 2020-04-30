A local damage repair business will sanitize your vehicle for free

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Experts keep reminding us that the most important thing you can do to avoid the coronavirus is to wash your hands, often. How about the germs in your car? That's something many don't clean every day. But with the thanks of White's Fire, Smoke and Water Damage Restoration, you can get your vehicle sanitized... for free!

Normally, White's goes into homes to repair fire or leak damages. But to keep the employees working right now, and most importantly help out the community, it's switching gears to cars. Workers dress head to toe in protective gear to sanitize your entire vehicle for no cost at all. President, Keith Richardson, said they start the process by fogging your vehicle to get in the cracks that a cloth can't reach. Then they use strong disinfectants for the rest. Richardson said he's grateful to have the ability to give back to the community right now, even though they're not providing their usual service. "We're able to take what we have been doing anyway out of people's home and doing a service that they probably can't get anywhere else," explained Richardson. "I guess we're proud of the fact that we can offer this service to Rochester and that we're helping flatten the curve. So it's working well for everyone."

A grateful driver was waiting on her car to be sanitized and expressed her thoughts on the generous offer. "I thought that it was a great idea because I thought it was a really generous thing they were doing," said Aly Hannan. "I work in the hospital, so I thought it'd be a great way to be safe during the coronavirus."

Richardson said they first started doing this service 3 weeks ago, sanitizing fire trucks and law enforcement cars. He said since then, over a hundred vehicles have come through their line. They'll continue sanitizing vehicles for as long as the pandemic continues. You can stop by Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. No appointment necessary.