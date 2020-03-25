Clear
A little free pantry in one Rochester neighborhood is being utilized more as the pandemic continues

People in the community continue to show compassion for those struggling during the outbreak.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 9:23 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A little free pantry in Rochester has already been emptied out and re-filled many times since the pandemic started.

Danielle Teal, the founder of Caring Acts of Kindness Everywhere - or CAKE, said there are people who want to help and this little pantry is the best way to do so. "We need a lot of resources for people to access," explained Teal. "Sometimes accessing things is quite limited depending on someone's needs, so having it spread across our communities and different ways that we can help is necessary." Teal's two young daughters agree. "We're doing something to help our community," said Destiny. "And we're trying to bring joy to other people so they have stuff to eat," Madi said.

Across the community, there are little free pantries that get used year round. Now, an increasing number of people are coming forward to get food. Teal see's people grateful everyday for the items in the box. She told KIMT News 3 her favorite part is getting to experience this with her two daughters and see them understand how important it is to care for one another. "I think the pandemic is a really good example of how human connection is really important and that people who are vulnerable need to be supported," Teal explained. "We don't leave anyone behind. We support everyone. No exceptions."

Everything in the box is sanitized multiple times a day and Teal encourages you to sanitize the items before donating as well. If you would like more information on the little free pantry, you can view CAKE's Facebook page.

