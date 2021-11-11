A letter to commemorate those who have loved, lost, and serve

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Today we celebrate and remember military veterans.

At the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month in 1918, WWI ended.

James Crawley is the commander of Rochester's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12-15 and also a Marine Corps veteran.

When asked about his time in the service, Crawley said he would do it all again in a heartbeat.

"For me, and I speak for me only, it was the greatest thing in the world," said Crawley. "I have friends now that I never had and I know they'd give their life to me in a heartbeat and I would them. And if I were killed, they'd bring me home."

Crawley's grandfather fought in WWI and was in France to witness the end of the war.

Crawley shared a copy of a letter his grandfather wrote to his grandmother four days after the war ended saying, "We had heard so many rumors. But when it grew dark, there was not any doubt about it as the sky was lit up with skyrockets and great fires, and the blowing of whistles in the distant towns told us the truth."

Crawley's grandfather concluded his letter with the lines: "My dear, I hope to be with you before too many more months go by. Soon or sooner. Goodbye dear, and good luck, my love with it. Your sweetheart, sealed with a kiss."

Crawley said he can remember living with his grandmother when he was 15 and waking up to the smell of bacon and the sound of his grandmother singing WWI songs.

"Veteran's Day is a day to remember," said Crawley. "It's a day to remember my grandfather, it's a day to remember my friends. And hopefully, it will always be there."

Crawley now volunteers to help veterans in hospice care, truly living for something greater than himself.