Graduation ring is reunited with owner after 30 years

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- An Albert Lea high school graduate has been reunited with her graduation ring after 30 years of separation on Monday.

Sandi Wadding was stunned when she learned a Prior Lake woman's, Denise McBride, son, 16-year-old Titus Jacobson, discovered the ring in his newly acquired 1997 Mustang GT.

Jacobson bought the car with his dad on an online auction site and picked up the Mustang in Rochester.

As Jacobson was cleaning, he said he came across a ring and immediately told his mom.

"We drove it back to Prior Lake, where I live and I parked into my garage and started working on it and I cleaned it out and I found this ring in it. I gave it to my mom because I had no idea what it was," Jacobson said.

However, McBride said she knew exactly what it was: a graduation class ring.

McBride turned to Facebook to discover the owner of the mysterious ring, which had a date of 1990.

Through friends, Wadding said she discovered her previously stolen ring had now seemingly returned and immediately contacted McBride.

McBride, Jacobson and Wadding met in person, returning her long-lost high school memento.

Wadding said no amount of money could replace her high school possession that was stolen from her in 1991.

"There are things that have more meaning than money and having that possession can never be replaced and no matter what you do," Wadding said.

Wadding said she paid roughly $500 for the ring when she was around Jacobson's age.