A healthy pumpkin crop for this fall

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Monday marked the last official day of summer, so it's no surprise that we'll soon be seeing more fall-like temperatures, making it a perfect time to grab a pumpkin from an area patch.

While the patch at Furleigh Farms doesn't officially open until Saturday, Erik Furleigh says some have ventured out to grab one of nearly a dozen kinds of carving pumpkins, gourds, or squash. So far, the crop has been pretty healthy, as the dry weather in August benefitted significantly, though the recent rainfall has slowed down growth in spots.

When folks come out to the patch this year, there is a new type of pumpkin to look for this year.

"We have one called red warty thing. It's exactly it's name, a red warty pumpkin. It's pretty ugly, but people seem to like it."

In a typical year, Furleigh predicts about $20,000 in gross sales from pumpkins, vegetables and squash. This year, he says it could go either way.

"It could either increase or decrease. It depends on how comfortable people are coming out and brancing out. I think we'll see people getting together with their friends again, especially in an outdoor setting."

The patch officially opens Saturday morning, with a bounce house for the kids, a petting zoo, and a bigger and more challenging corn maze.

After the season, Furleigh says pumpkins that aren't sold are typically given to livestock farmers.