A growing form of exercise has come to North Iowa: goat yoga

Goats are allowed to interact with those while exercising, and participants are enjoying it

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 1:47 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

VENTURA, Iowa - It's a growing phenomenon across the country, and now its in North Iowa: goat yoga.

Tammy Domonoske is the owner of Get Your Goat Overgrowth Specialists, and saw the idea taking off in different parts of the U.S. Now she's allowing her goats, who are normally grazing, to be right along side and interact with those who are exercising.

It's the first time she's done so, and says it's therapeutic.

"It's relaxing, out in nature, with the animals. Just like dogs are good therapy in general, so it goes right along with meditation, mindfulness, relaxing. Just watching the goats because they're fun, they headbutt, they jump."

And participants are enjoying it.

"They're friendly, they're just like having a dog. They come up to you, they want to be petted, they want to be scratched, they want to be hugged, they want to sniff you. Curiosity kills them. They want to enjoy your time too, and they want to eat the grass."

Depending on weather, she's looking to have another session on July 3rd. It is $20 per person. For more information, follow their Facebook page.

