Doctoral students at the University of Minnesota Medical School are raising awareness about the use of tear gas

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The deaths of George Floyd, Daunte Wright, and others at the hands of police have sparked civil unrest nationwide. Now, attention is being brought to the way law enforcement breaks up unruly protestors.

The use of tear gas is banned from warfare, according to the Journal of Science Policy and Governance. But law enforcement is allowed to use it to help control riots. A group of doctoral students from the University of Minnesota Medical School is pushing for more regulation and research on tear gas.

Roman Tyshynksy explained they're finding not a lot of research has been conducted on the use of tear gas and that alone is concerning. It's not regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, and can cause coughing or shortness of breath, which can help spread infections like COVID-19. Researchers say it can lead to environmental effects and potentially worsen any underlying health conditions you might have.

Obviously, the main reason tear gas is used is to disperse and control large crowds. But sometimes, it can have the opposite effect. "You can't really predict how people are going to be reacting to the use of tear gas on them," said Tyshynksy. "It can cause chaos or anger and it just escalates things."

Tyshynksy said their research shows that tear gas can also have a chilling effect on freedom of speech. "It can cause people to be hesitant to protest and that is another really big issue that I think people are talking about more often now and there might be some actual traction being caned in order to cause some kind of reform," he explained. "Even if it's at the local level or the state level. If not, Federal."

Portland, Denver, and Seattle suspended the use of tear gas to disperse crowds during the 2020 protests.