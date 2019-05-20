A great day for cross country cycling, despite cool conditions

MASON CITY, Iowa - Despite the cooler weather this morning, it was a great day for cross country bike racing.

Sunday's race at Lime Creek Nature Center was the first time the race with the Iowa Scholastic Mountain Bike Club was held in Mason City. Youth riders from across Iowa, including those from the Mohawk Mountain and Spin Devo clubs, took part in 4-, 8-, and 12-mile races.

Izaak Eichinger is a freshman from Decorah, and is taking part in his first competition.

"I like all of it. The freedom of it and the speed, and all aspects of it."

He adds that the wet, muddy conditions on the course add another level to the race.

"It definitely adds another aspect, another little...gritty, toughness almost to it."

Connor Bernstein is a senior from Altoona, and has competed in many bike races across the country and even across the world.

"On the road or on the mountain bike scene, you always meet people from all over the world, all over the state, all over the United States. It's cool to see everyone's different backgrounds, and how we all come together to share the one sport that we love."

He sees the mud and wet conditions as something that is just part of a race.

"I'm a firm believer that if you can't race in the mud, you shouldn't race in the sun. It's just like any other bike race."

Results from Sunday's race:

Varsity Boys:

1. Connor Bernstein - Debondt Verandas

2. Sam Swegle - Mohawk Mountain

3. Colton Bailey - Mohawk Mountain

4. Ben Swegle - Mohawk Mountain

5. Sam Fabian - Mohawk Mountain

6. Markus Elsbernd - Mohawk Mountain

7. Brandon Englin - Mohawk Mountain

Girls:

1. Ana Swegle - Mohawk Mountain

JV Boys:

1. Izaak Eichinger - Decorah

2. Emery Seaton - Mohawk Mountain

3. Paul Fabian - Mohawk Mountain

Junior Boys:

1. Clayton Cubbage - Cedar Rapids

2. Cooper Bernstein - Altoona, Spin Devo

Girls:

1. Caelyn Bailey - Spin Devo