A great Fall-like day for Lime Creek Nature Center's Fall Festival

MASON CITY, Iowa - Despite the rain and cool temperatures on Sunday, it was a great turnout for the annual Lime Creek Nature Center Fall Festival.

There was something for the whole family, from learning how to toss a fishing lure and building squirrel feeders, to face painting and making food using the Dutch oven way.

James Studer is an assistant scout master with the Boy Scouts, and has been a regular at the festival each year. Using a Dutch oven can attract not just a nose catching the smell of a dessert like a pineapple upside down cake, but also curious eyes on how to make it, he says.

"The kids are really interested especially, but some of the adults as well since it's cooking in another form."

He also appreciates having a source of beautiful scenery nearby, and the center's mission of getting more people outdoors.

"It's nice out here. Especially if you're able to wander around a bit."