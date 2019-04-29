Clear

Tracking the work week: Rain, rain and possibly a little more rain

Temperatures will remain well below the average Monday alongside the beginning of a rather active weather pattern this work week.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 9:48 AM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 9:52 AM

Rain will stay on the light to sometimes moderate side, tapering by the afternoon and turning more into spotty sprinkles.

More rain pushes in for Tuesday with light to moderate rain and the threat for a rumble or two of thunder in some areas. Highs will cool back into the 40s - still well below the seasonal norm.

Tuesday night the rain tapers but cloudy skies remain for Wednesday. By Wednesday evening comes more rain chances lasting into Thursday morning.

Thursday's rain chances are still unsettled at this time but don't expect much sun.

Tracking an active week.
