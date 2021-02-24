A forward thinking vision for North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - North Iowa has had to face its fair share of challenges due to the events of the last year.

During today's State of North Iowa report, Vision North Iowa leaders and partners came together to hear about the area's response throughout 2020. Businesses in the tourism, retail and personal services sectors were hit hard financially as a result of impacts from stay-at-home orders, mandated closures and capacity limits.

However, there have been some positives that came out of the last year. There were increases in building permits, investments, and business closures have been minimal. In addition, around $436,000 were distributed to 124 businesses through North Iowa Corridor Small Business Recovery Grants, a small business help line was set up to connect clients to funding programs and resources, the Mask of Wellness Campaign was launched, and other programs were started to help businesses weather the storm that was 2020. Also, major projects like the expansions at Kraft-Heinz and Golden Grain Energy, as well as the opening of Bushel Boy Farms' new facility, all of which have added jobs to the area, the "River" apartment and townhome complex was completed, adding 133 units of market rate housing. Cerro Gordo County's unemployment rate fell to 3.4% in December, nearly back to the pre-pandemic level of 2.8% the previous year, and down from a peak 11.5% in April.

North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corp. President and CEO Chad Schreck credits relationships built before the pandemic for enabling a positive community response.

"Whether it was the shutdown and how can we put together relief grants and funds to help the businesses most impacted, to helplines, the gift card programs the Chambers did. A number of things that were done to provide that support."

As the area works to return to some sense of normalcy, Schreck and others are optimistic about the continued support of Vision North Iowa's mission to make the area attractive for families and employers.

"There was a study by the Council of State Governments showing Iowa as the #1 least likely impacted by the pandemic economically, and the #1 resilient in recovering from the pandemic. I think North Iowa is an incredible testimony to that."