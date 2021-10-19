A family affair at Plain Ol' Pumpkins

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - If haunted houses aren't your thing there are still plenty of other ways you can enjoy some fall fun this October. How about heading to a family-owned pumpkin patch.

There are around 10,000 pumpkins to choose from at Plain Ol' Pumpkins.

"Some of them (the pumpkins) are really tall, some are wider, some of them have a regular stem, some have a really thick stem," explained Plain Ol' Pumpkins Co-Owner, Jamie Meyer.

Meyer and her husband opened the pumpkin patch in 2019. The attraction is a family affair that was never intended to be a business.

"It was more on a whim we decided hey we have all these pumpkins so let's maybe sell them. That spiraled and we came up with all these activities that remind us of old-fashioned fun," said Meyer.

The pumpkin patch offers something for all ages with an overarching theme of good ol' fashioned fun you might have had at your grandparents' home.

"We have mini pumpkins and gourds and a gigantic water balloon launcher that we aim at some jack-o-lantern targets. We have peddle tractors and hayrides. We have wagon basketball. It's an old grain wagon that we put some hoops on and shoot hoops at the wagon basketball," explained Meyer.

There is also a hay mound, a corn maze in the shape of the Statue of Liberty, and a gift shop with refreshments.

To check out Plain Ol' Pumpkins hours of operation head to their facebook page.