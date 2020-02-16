A family affair at Byron, the Peterson brothers are hungry for more success

BYRON, Minnesota - Minnesota wrestling is a family affair with the Glazier's at Albert Lea, Kennedy's and Berge's at Kasson-Mantorville and the O'Reilly's at Goodhue just to name a few.

The Peterson brothers at Byron add to the list of wrestling families and are two of the most decorated wrestlers in the area.

"The best thing is that they get to push each other and then when we split them up they get to push other people and people kind of see what it takes to get to that next level," Byron Head Coach Ryan Radke said.

Mitchel is in his senior season and Maxwell is a sophomore. Both have found succes at the state level and the timeline of their wrestling careers is a little freaky.

Both are currently ranked second in their respective weight classes, won state titles two years ago and were state runners up last season.



"I don't know I don't have words for it," Mitchel said. "First year he won the state title and I just got myself so hyped up and I was just ready to go out and that carried me into winning the next match."

As the big brother, Mitchel always keeps a close eye on Maxwell's matches.

"I feel like I get more nervous for his than mine, I can't control it," Mitchel said. "But usually in the end he wins every time."

Having those caliber of athletes can help build the foundation of a winning culture at Byron.

"To look up on the wall and see the pictures up there, to see their state championship, the number of entries even the runners up to show that the hard work has gotten them where they needed to go and they're not finished," Radke said. "It's good to have that leadership come back the year after and in this case multiple years after."

The pair is always pushing each other to their limits.

"He pushes me every day, I try as hard as I can to take him down and not letting me get the takedown and everything in wrestling," Maxwell said. "I mean I'd say we push each other to the breaking point each day."

The brothers are gearing up for section and perhaps the state tournament. They're ready to get back out on the mat.

"I just can't wait, best tournament of the year, so fun," Maxwell said.

"I'm just ready to kick some butt," Mitchel said.