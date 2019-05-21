Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

A family affair: Brother's face each other on the diamond

The Schmitz brothers battle it out for bragging rights.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

STEWARTVILLE, Minnesota -- Two brothers on the diamond, but on opposite dugouts. Stewartville Head Coach Mark Schmitz has only faced his brother one other time in the high school ranks.

Lewiston-Altura Head Coach Cory Schmitz came away with the win today, until the next time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A look at the Kid's Cup event

Image

Short term rentals in Rochester

Image

Civic Center board of directors approved

Image

Rochester files lawsuit over opioids

Image

A family affair: Brother's face each other on the diamond

Image

Splash pad expansion

Image

Rural roads get a beating

Image

Chris' Monday Forecast 5/20

Image

Donations Helping Women's Health Pavilion

Image

Partial Roof Collapse at Mohawk Square

Community Events