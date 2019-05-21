A family affair: Brother's face each other on the diamond

STEWARTVILLE, Minnesota -- Two brothers on the diamond, but on opposite dugouts. Stewartville Head Coach Mark Schmitz has only faced his brother one other time in the high school ranks.
Lewiston-Altura Head Coach Cory Schmitz came away with the win today, until the next time.
