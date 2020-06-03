A familiar Rochester restaurant is reopening with a new business

ROCHESTER, Minn. What's formerly known as Grand Rounds in downtown Rochester is now Nellie's on 3rd. But don't worry, not everything is changing.

While the doors have been closed to the public for the last couple months, staff spent that time renovating and getting ready for a brand new opening. The general manager, Kelly Amundson, said they were able to bring back all the employees from Grand Rounds and put a new twist on favorite meals. She explained while she can't wait to have customers inside to experience the new restaurant, the first day of outdoor dining exceeded her expectations. "It was good to get back in the routine. Everybody was a little rusty, but to be expected after having 3 months to not have service," said Amundson. "So it was really nice to see people come out and support so many businesses downtown."

Amundson said all the employees are happy to be serving again and doing so in a safe manner. "We have a two step sanitation process, all the COVID planning preparedness in place," explained Amundson. "So we're all set and ready to go." All the employees here will be wearing masks. While you're encouraged to wear one as a customer, it's not required.