It was a cold and windy Sunday with temperatures only in the 30s, but warmer weather is ahead for this week.

Highs will be around 40 for Monday with occasional clouds and a strong breeze once again.

A cold front will drop across the area in the afternoon, knocking back the temperatures for Tuesday, but readings will warm to around 50 for Wednesday and Thursday.

The workweek looks dry, with the next chance for rain not arriving until the upcoming weekend.