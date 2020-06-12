A different way of graduating

MASON CITY, Iowa - When school let out in March, the class of 2020 was just a couple months away from walking the stage to the next phase of their lives.

"These four years since freshman year went by so fast. Been the best years of my life so far, and had a great time. It sucks that it got cut short, but I had fun while it lasted."

Like many of her classmates, Camille Despenas didn't anticipate that a global pandemic would halt her senior year.

"I had to do some online school work to catch up with things, hanging out with a few friends. With college, I had to do Zoom meetings to figure everything out."

With large gatherings being limited due to concerns with the coronavirus, high schools across the country had to think out of the box to honor their seniors and their accomplishments. That includes Mason City; this week, seniors are being honored through an outdoor ceremony at Mohawk Stadium. To follow safety protocol, everyone is being asked a few questions regarding their health upon arrival at the school. In addition, graduate times are set up in 30 minute periods, with seniors being allowed to have only 4 guests that will be able to watch from a distance.

While this is not the ceremony they had in mind, Despenas is applauding the school's efforts.

"It's definitely weird, and not anything I'd expect. But it's really nice that we can keep our caps and gowns to commemorate something special, and at least we get a few of our friends here with us. At least it's something."

For other seniors facing this unprecedented time in their lives, she shares some advice.

"Just stay positive with it. Everyone's in the same boat right now, all seniors have the same problems. It's gonna have to be, but just keep moving forward."

The second day of graduation begins at 9:30 a.m. Friday. A full link to the two-day ceremony can be found here.