A day later, still no identification of deceased male found on Olmsted Co. road

More information is expected to be released Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 7:17 AM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 7:22 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A day after a deceased male was found on a southern Minnesota road, there has still been no positive identification of the person.
Instead of releasing more information Wednesday morning, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to that at 2 p.m.
The male was found deceased Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of 45th St. SE in Marion Township.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office did refer to the deceased person Tuesday as a “victim,” and said it "could be” a homicide as they spoke at a news conference. The man was found lying in the middle of the street on the 2300 block of 45th St SE just before 4 a.m.

According to Sgt. Kirby Long, a person driving to work saw the man and called 911. Gold Cross and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene to find the man deceased. Based on "apparent trauma," the death is being called suspicious.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting the Sheriff's office in the investigation, taking a computerized picture of the undisturbed scene and talking with neighbors on 45th St SE to get answers.

