A day dedicated to generosity

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a day celebrating generosity.

Giving Tuesday launched in 2012 with a simple mission: to encourage people to do good in their community. Since then, the movement has gained a global following, with local leaders in over 70 countries and hundreds of communities around the world are participating and encouraging others to make generosity a part of everyday life through acts like paying it forward, offering help to neighbors, doing something kind for one another, and even donating to a service that helps others in the community.

One such organization is 43 North Iowa, which is dedicated to giving those who have a disability or mental illness a life of purpose and community involvement through services like employment and transitional living. However, fundraising has been a bit difficult this year, as their signature Dancing for the Dream event was cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, and fundraising has largely been done through online and mail-in donations. Associate director John Derryberry says it's a similar other non-profits have dealt with this year.

"We're here to support everyone in making our community the best as possible. This would be the year to turn around and give back to these non-profits in a big way.

"Whenever everyone participates, our community is healthier. That's what 43 North Iowa is doing everyday, which is making sure our community is diverse and employing and communicating with everybody throughout this community so we feel we're included."

To donate to 43 North Iowa, click here.