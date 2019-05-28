Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch View Alerts

A day after tornadoes there's a chance for more severe weather

A day after tornadoes left a path of damage in the viewing area, there is another chance Tuesday for severe weather.

Posted: May. 28, 2019 7:28 AM

Photo Gallery 4 Images

A day after tornadoes left a path of damage in the viewing area, there is another chance Tuesday for severe weather.

We will track a few isolated showers in the morning with the better chance for storms in the afternoon and evening across mainly north Iowa after 4-5 p.m.

There is a marginal to slight risk for severe weather there with wind, hail, and heavy rain possible.

Highs will only reach the mid 60's today.

Rain will continue throughout tonight with storms becoming isolated for Wednesday.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 44°
Tracking more showers and storms.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Threat for Strong Storms Continue

Image

Cleanup efforts begin after tornadoes ripped through region

Image

Tornado Damages Homes and County Buildings

Image

Tornado touches down in Riceville, damages home

Image

Taking a look at the Tornado damage in Lime Springs

Image

Chris' Monday PM Forecast 5/27

Image

Civil War Commemoration on Memorial Day

Image

Afghanistan veteran speaks at ceremony

Image

Wreath ceremony remembers those buried at sea

Image

All Veterans Center hosts Memorial Day event

Community Events