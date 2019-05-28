A day after tornadoes there's a chance for more severe weather

Photo Gallery 4 Images
A day after tornadoes left a path of damage in the viewing area, there is another chance Tuesday for severe weather.
We will track a few isolated showers in the morning with the better chance for storms in the afternoon and evening across mainly north Iowa after 4-5 p.m.
There is a marginal to slight risk for severe weather there with wind, hail, and heavy rain possible.
Highs will only reach the mid 60's today.
Rain will continue throughout tonight with storms becoming isolated for Wednesday.
