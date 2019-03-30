A cup of coffee can help rural churches

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A North Iowa coffee shop that's expanded their reach across the country is closing their flagship store, but it's only temporary.

Cabin Coffee's location in Clear Lake is closed for two weeks for renovations. But that doesn't mean you can't get your caffeine fix. In the mean time, a temporary store is being set up through the Zion Lutheran Church's "The Dock" building a few blocks away. It's fully staffed, and you can get your favorite drinks.

Dr. Patrick Hall is the Lead Pastor at the church, and says the partnership with Cabin Coffee founder Brad Barber is a way of paying it back after Barber helped set up their own cafe inside The Dock.

"We have a cafe and we bought our espresso machine from them, we bought the bean grinder...we bought everything from him. He trained our people how to use it, and we continue to buy our beans from him. And this is my way of thanking him and repaying him if I could."

In addition, sales will be turned into donations that will go towards rural churches in North Iowa by paying for equipment needed for training as well as video based sermons.

"It costs between $40-60,000 to have a pastor, but some of these smaller rural churches can't afford it, so we're going to help them."

The store will be open from 7-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday. The temporary location will be only be accepting cash until their permanent location will reopen in April.