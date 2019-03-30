Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A cup of coffee can help rural churches

Donations during Cabin Coffee's temporary church location in Clear Lake will go towards helping rural churches in North Iowa

Posted: Mar. 30, 2019 12:11 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A North Iowa coffee shop that's expanded their reach across the country is closing their flagship store, but it's only temporary.

Cabin Coffee's location in Clear Lake is closed for two weeks for renovations. But that doesn't mean you can't get your caffeine fix. In the mean time, a temporary store is being set up through the Zion Lutheran Church's "The Dock" building a few blocks away. It's fully staffed, and you can get your favorite drinks. 

Dr. Patrick Hall is the Lead Pastor at the church, and says the partnership with Cabin Coffee founder Brad Barber is a way of paying it back after Barber helped set up their own cafe inside The Dock.

"We have a cafe and we bought our espresso machine from them, we bought the bean grinder...we bought everything from him. He trained our people how to use it, and we continue to buy our beans from him. And this is my way of thanking him and repaying him if I could."

In addition, sales will be turned into donations that will go towards rural churches in North Iowa by paying for equipment needed for training as well as video based sermons.

"It costs between $40-60,000 to have a pastor, but some of these smaller rural churches can't afford it, so we're going to help them."

The store will be open from 7-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday. The temporary location will be only be accepting cash until their permanent location will reopen in April.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Tracking a cool down then another spring rebound for the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Little boy lives the courtside dream

Image

BULLS ADVANCE TO SEMIS

Image

Staying safe on your bicycle this spring

Image

CLEAR LAKE SHUTS OUT HDC

Image

Final Four court takes shape at U.S. Bank Stadium

Image

Learning How Maple Syrup is Made

Image

CICS Center Opens

Image

Fishing Good for Business

Image

Tracking Winds Picking Up From the North

Image

Coffee shop teams up with church

Community Events