A new crisis center coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A REGIONAL CRISIS CENTER IS COMING TO ROCHESTER.

A partnership between Mayo clinic, Olmsted Medical Center and other neighboring counties are looking to treat people with behavioral health needs in the area.

“We’re going to be building a crisis that a regional resource…it’s our goal to treat people with behavioral health needs,” Said Paul Fleissner.

He’s the Deputy Administrator for Olmsted County and said that the county submitted a $5 million proposal from the state to build the facility.

It is an effort to help people with mental health concerns find the treatment instead of crowding emergency rooms and jails.

Alanna Vossen is studying to work in the health care field.

she says it is time to take mental health seriously.

“Mental health is really important that we start creating like spaces and resources for people to seek out help,” she said.

On Friday, contract negotiations will begin between the county and the Department of Human Services.