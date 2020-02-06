A course on rural disaster recovery

MASON CITY, Iowa - Our area is subject to natural disasters, like tornadoes and floods. And after such a disaster, recovery efforts kick in.

During a special seminar in Mason City Wednesday, agencies from across the state are discussing their experiences with handling recovery efforts, and sharing advice and options on how to efficiently manage those efforts.

Corey Snitker is the Coordinator of Allamakee County Emergency Management. He says flooding is a problem on his turf.

"We have a very rugged terrain. Even though we're along the Mississippi River, we don't suffer a lot of river flooding per se in the communities because they built away from the river. But we do have a lot of flash flooding that affects our roadways especially."

His county is working on updating their recovery plan.

"Looking back at the Marshalltown tornado, that's what really drove me to want to make sure that we update our recovery plan because you want to be prepared. You learn a lot from other agencies, and you always try to look for other counties that are similar to your size, so you can learn from them. They often have the limited resources that we do."

Leading the course is Ryan Nichols, who has first-hand experience in helping coordinate recovery efforts, like cleaning up from the Joplin, Missouri tornado in 2011, and Hurricane Sandy in 2012. He's been teaching agencies across the country on how to efficiently lead rural recovery efforts after such disasters, and what goes into response plans such as utility restoration, housing, damage assessment, debris management, and infrastructure, as well as networking key resources like the Salvation Army and Public Health.

"We have a lot of different agencies represented, and that's what you need in the model recovery plan, or program or process."

He encourages community support to develop a plan that fits their needs, and points to work being done by Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management on updating their plan.

"It's a really good model template that we teach and show, 'here are the best practices on how you write a recovery plan, how can we learn from this?'"