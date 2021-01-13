A couple in Rochester is putting their stimulus check to good use

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Some are finding their most recent stimulus checks being more helpful than others, depending on how much the pandemic is impacting you. For some, it's better spent giving it away.

Emma and Cory Behnken are regulars of Bravo Espresso and wanted to show a little support. Emma asked a barista, Andrew Meissner, if they take donations and about an hour later, she dropped off a check. It was her $600 stimulus check. She said she didn't plan for anyone to find out about it, but there is a silver lining to it because she's hoping other people who can afford to help out, will. "So for us getting the stimulus money, while it's nice, we didn't earn it, it's not money that we earned, it's not money that we needed," explained Emma. "We were very fortunate with our situations with our jobs and with our lives that we thought it would be so nice to be able to pay it forward to someone who has been impacted, especially financially."

Last July, Meissner was supposed to buy the shop off the current owner. Instead, he was unemployed for over 6 months. Meissner said he's grateful for any support, whether it's $1 or $10. This one though, left him speechless. "I think this just shows that there are good people that want to help out," he said. "I think this is way too generous, but it's just like a little light of hope that there are good people."

This isn't the first act of kindness involving a small business receiving someone's stimulus check. Last week, a woman donated hers to a boutique in Pine Island.