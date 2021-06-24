A carnival coming to Apache Mall is causing some conflict with Rochesterfest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's only four days left of Rochesterfest and organizers are staying positive with the turnout they've had so far.

The executive director, Brandon Helgeson, said he's happy with how the crowd has been, especially coming out of a non-operational year. The week-long celebration is funded through a variety of different partners, including the city and several outside organizations.

This is Helgeson's first year as the executive director and he's hoping to reach some goals he set. "I think that we'll do alright," he explained. "Me personally, I was really looking to try and set some records coming out of a pandemic and obviously to put a little bit of money back in the bank account, so that we can go even bigger for 2022."

But Helgeson wasn't anticipating some competition. A carnival is opening up Thursday at the Apache Mall, which means it's going to be here the last weekend of Rochesterfest. So, it's raising some questions about why the carnival is happening.

Gopher State Expositions is based out of St. Cloud and we're told this will be the first time they're setting up at the Apache Mall. The general manager of the mall, Kim Bradley, said it just happens to be a coincidence they wanted to come the same weekend as Rochesterfest. "You know, this is so new and we really just look at it as an extension of Rochesterfest because they're right across the way from us," she explained.

However, Helgeson feels differently. "All I can do is just make sure that we deliver the best events that we have going on down here. It wasn't a good thing considering we were coming out of a non-operational year. I get that they probably were too, obviously. But we are the cities festival," he explained. "We've been here almost 40 years! It's a little tough to see something like that when it's something fairly direct competition coming in."

The carnival starts Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and will last through Sunday, which is also the last day of Rochesterfest.