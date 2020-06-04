A camper rental business is seeing no customers as many MN campgrounds remain closed

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - We're getting closer to the official start of summer, but with school out for many districts, many families are ready to go camping. But we're learning the COVID-19 pandemic is still hurting the industry.

The owner of EZ Campers, Edward Kruger, said business is tough right now because it's hard to rent out campers while most campgrounds are still closed. He said he would typically be completely booked out by now, but no one made reservations in the last few months and that's really taking a toll.

Kruger and his wife have owned and ran the business on their own for four seasons now. He said as some campgrounds slowly start to open up, he's hoping he can bring in some income again. "I'm just hoping that maybe with kids off for the summer and wanting to get out, stuck in the house for an extra couple months this year that maybe we start doing instead of... usually I'm just weekend rentals, but maybe they'll be some people that want to beat the crowds and do some Tuesday to Friday rentals," Kruger explained.

Kruger said he applied for funding, but he wasn't able to get approved. To keep the campers clean and sanitized, they have cleaning crew come in once a week. But Kruger said because he's had no reservations so far, he had to cancel the last couple weeks to save money. He said the future will hopefully look better though. "Most people are planning for July right now," Kruger explained. "So I do have a fair amount for July, just June is looking pretty empty."

According to Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources website, the vast majority of campgrounds will reopen within the next few weeks.